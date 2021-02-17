Ansal Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore in December 2020 up 12.11% from Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2020 up 41.03% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020 up 93.37% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.95 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.