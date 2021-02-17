Ansal Housing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.22 crore in December 2020 up 12.11% from Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2020 up 41.03% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020 up 93.37% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.95 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.22
|20.87
|28.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.22
|20.87
|28.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.17
|15.51
|24.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|2.00
|2.51
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.30
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.40
|3.18
|4.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.00
|-0.11
|-3.03
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.54
|6.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.72
|0.43
|3.23
|Interest
|14.96
|13.20
|17.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.25
|-12.77
|-14.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.25
|-12.77
|-14.29
|Tax
|-2.21
|-3.18
|-4.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.04
|-9.59
|-10.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.04
|-9.59
|-10.24
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.61
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.61
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.61
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.61
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited