Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.70 crore in March 2022 down 5.2% from Rs. 77.74 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022 up 89.96% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022 up 435.69% from Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2021.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.47% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.70
|74.20
|77.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.70
|74.20
|77.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.17
|42.14
|61.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.56
|--
|1.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.87
|0.24
|0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.78
|2.88
|4.32
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.28
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-14.67
|12.31
|22.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.22
|16.35
|-13.15
|Other Income
|8.01
|0.33
|1.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.23
|16.68
|-11.62
|Interest
|40.48
|18.75
|25.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-2.08
|-37.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.25
|-2.08
|-37.24
|Tax
|-0.99
|0.66
|-14.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.27
|-2.74
|-22.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.27
|-2.74
|-22.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.27
|-2.74
|-22.57
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.46
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.46
|-3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.46
|-3.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.46
|-3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited