Andrew Yule Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months