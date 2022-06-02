Andrew Yule Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.25 crore in March 2022 up 7.34% from Rs. 57.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 27.57 crore in March 2021.
Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months
|Andrew Yule and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.26
|105.47
|56.23
|Other Operating Income
|2.99
|76.37
|1.76
|Total Income From Operations
|62.25
|181.83
|57.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.45
|22.88
|23.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.15
|12.64
|15.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.77
|47.86
|37.06
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.29
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.04
|102.14
|11.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.07
|-4.97
|-31.68
|Other Income
|10.70
|21.74
|2.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|16.76
|-29.57
|Interest
|0.52
|2.50
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.88
|14.26
|-30.74
|Exceptional Items
|-2.85
|-19.81
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.74
|-5.55
|-30.74
|Tax
|12.08
|--
|-6.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.82
|-5.55
|-24.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.05
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.77
|-5.55
|-24.25
|Equity Share Capital
|97.79
|97.79
|97.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.11
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-0.11
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited