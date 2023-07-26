Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.67 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,197.67 crore in June 2023 down 16.35% from Rs. 1,431.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.58 crore in June 2023 up 71.9% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.09 crore in June 2023 up 65.18% from Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022.

Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.

Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,264.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.