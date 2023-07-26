English
    Amber Enterpris Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,197.67 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amber Enterprises India Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,197.67 crore in June 2023 down 16.35% from Rs. 1,431.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.58 crore in June 2023 up 71.9% from Rs. 13.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.09 crore in June 2023 up 65.18% from Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022.

    Amber Enterpris EPS has increased to Rs. 6.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2022.

    Amber Enterpris shares closed at 2,264.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.93% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.

    Amber Enterprises India Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,197.672,350.921,431.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,197.672,350.921,431.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials985.812,079.801,231.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.4011.0946.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8734.5324.16
    Depreciation31.6030.6223.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.5190.6582.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.48104.2223.54
    Other Income18.0213.8013.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.49118.0236.77
    Interest37.1130.8117.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.3887.2118.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.3887.2118.81
    Tax7.8022.305.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5864.9213.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5864.9213.14
    Equity Share Capital33.6933.6933.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7019.273.90
    Diluted EPS6.7019.273.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.7019.273.90
    Diluted EPS6.7019.273.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

