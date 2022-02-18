English
    Alpa Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, down 11.57% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in December 2021 down 11.57% from Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021 up 43.37% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2020.

    Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

    Alpa Labs shares closed at 79.60 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.04% returns over the last 6 months and 92.97% over the last 12 months.

    Alpa Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3326.2633.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3326.2633.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5417.4614.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.691.360.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.02-2.944.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.872.883.73
    Depreciation0.430.420.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.483.966.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.293.112.62
    Other Income2.202.701.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.495.813.80
    Interest0.080.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.415.753.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.415.753.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.415.753.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.415.753.77
    Equity Share Capital21.0421.0421.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.731.80
    Diluted EPS2.572.731.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.731.80
    Diluted EPS2.572.731.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:36 am

