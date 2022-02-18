Alpa Labs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore, down 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.33 crore in December 2021 down 11.57% from Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021 up 43.37% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021 up 44.04% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2020.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 79.60 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.04% returns over the last 6 months and 92.97% over the last 12 months.