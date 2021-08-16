Alpa Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, up 93.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in June 2021 up 93.43% from Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2021 up 101.03% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021 up 94.02% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2020.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2020.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 54.05 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 109.90% over the last 12 months.