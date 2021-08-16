MARKET NEWS

Alpa Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore, up 93.43% Y-o-Y

August 16, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.52 crore in June 2021 up 93.43% from Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2021 up 101.03% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021 up 94.02% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2020.

Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2020.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 54.05 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.77% returns over the last 6 months and 109.90% over the last 12 months.

Alpa Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations31.5224.9918.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.5224.9918.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.4014.839.02
Purchase of Traded Goods1.612.780.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.52-1.38-1.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.882.753.29
Depreciation0.310.350.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.564.787.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.230.86-2.02
Other Income4.270.660.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.501.53-1.24
Interest0.040.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.461.52-1.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.461.52-1.27
Tax--3.541.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.46-2.02-2.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.46-2.02-2.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.46-2.02-2.33
Equity Share Capital21.0421.0421.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.06-0.95-1.10
Diluted EPS3.06-0.95-1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.06-0.95-1.10
Diluted EPS3.06-0.95-1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Alpa Laboratories #Alpa Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2021 07:46 pm

