Alok Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,213.20 crore, up 38.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,213.20 crore in December 2020 up 38.92% from Rs. 873.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.12 crore in December 2020 up 81.94% from Rs. 194.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.36 crore in December 2020 up 546.68% from Rs. 32.99 crore in December 2019.

Alok Industries shares closed at 23.70 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 777.78% over the last 12 months.