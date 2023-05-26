English
    Allied Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore, up 45.93% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore in March 2023 up 45.93% from Rs. 44.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.06 crore in March 2023 down 1716.14% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2023 down 29.03% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.

    Allied Digital shares closed at 95.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.03% over the last 12 months.

    Allied Digital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.6450.6444.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.6450.6444.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.5923.8510.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.24-2.50-0.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7417.4919.57
    Depreciation2.572.333.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.866.398.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.123.083.85
    Other Income0.031.610.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.154.694.74
    Interest0.930.880.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.223.814.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.223.814.03
    Tax1.440.951.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.782.862.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-46.84----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.062.862.85
    Equity Share Capital27.4227.3227.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.470.530.54
    Diluted EPS-8.200.510.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.470.530.54
    Diluted EPS-8.200.510.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am