Allied Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore, up 45.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore in March 2023 up 45.93% from Rs. 44.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.06 crore in March 2023 down 1716.14% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2023 down 29.03% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.

Allied Digital shares closed at 95.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.03% over the last 12 months.