Allied Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore, up 45.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.64 crore in March 2023 up 45.93% from Rs. 44.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.06 crore in March 2023 down 1716.14% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2023 down 29.03% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.
Allied Digital shares closed at 95.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.03% over the last 12 months.
|Allied Digital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.64
|50.64
|44.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.64
|50.64
|44.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|34.59
|23.85
|10.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.24
|-2.50
|-0.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.74
|17.49
|19.57
|Depreciation
|2.57
|2.33
|3.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.86
|6.39
|8.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.12
|3.08
|3.85
|Other Income
|0.03
|1.61
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.15
|4.69
|4.74
|Interest
|0.93
|0.88
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.22
|3.81
|4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.22
|3.81
|4.03
|Tax
|1.44
|0.95
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.78
|2.86
|2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-46.84
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.06
|2.86
|2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|27.42
|27.32
|27.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|0.53
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.20
|0.51
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.47
|0.53
|0.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.20
|0.51
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited