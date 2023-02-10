Allied Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore, up 74.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore in December 2022 up 74.08% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 201.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 up 42.39% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2021.

Allied Digital shares closed at 102.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.05% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.