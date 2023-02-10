English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Allied Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore, up 74.08% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.64 crore in December 2022 up 74.08% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 up 201.05% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 up 42.39% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

    Allied Digital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.6448.9029.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.6448.9029.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.8516.29--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.50-0.37-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.4922.0715.31
    Depreciation2.332.343.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.396.917.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.081.661.39
    Other Income1.612.760.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.694.421.79
    Interest0.880.650.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.813.771.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.813.771.21
    Tax0.950.500.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.863.270.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.863.270.95
    Equity Share Capital27.3227.2527.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.600.18
    Diluted EPS0.510.580.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.530.600.18
    Diluted EPS0.510.580.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited