English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Exclusive: FM's post-Budget interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Algoquant Finte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Algoquant Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 609.94% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 357.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

    Algoquant Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.757.165.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.757.165.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.062.450.98
    Depreciation0.050.050.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.690.773.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.943.900.39
    Other Income0.070.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.013.930.44
    Interest0.030.310.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.983.630.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.983.630.22
    Tax0.160.97-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.812.660.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.030.21--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.792.870.25
    Equity Share Capital1.611.611.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.580.31
    Diluted EPS2.223.580.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.580.31
    Diluted EPS2.223.580.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited