Agro Tech Foods Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 245.74 crore, down 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.74 crore in December 2021 down 0.34% from Rs. 246.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021 down 17.2% from Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2021 down 6.36% from Rs. 16.05 crore in December 2020.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2020.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 989.15 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and 17.23% over the last 12 months.