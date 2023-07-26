AGI Greenpac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.03% from Rs. 521.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.49 crore in June 2023 down 3.48% from Rs. 65.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.03 crore in June 2023 up 51.79% from Rs. 92.25 crore in June 2022.

AGI Greenpac EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.17 in June 2022.

AGI Greenpac shares closed at 692.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.90% returns over the last 6 months and 224.68% over the last 12 months.