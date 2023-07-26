English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGI Greenpac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore, up 7.03% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGI Greenpac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 558.47 crore in June 2023 up 7.03% from Rs. 521.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.49 crore in June 2023 down 3.48% from Rs. 65.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.03 crore in June 2023 up 51.79% from Rs. 92.25 crore in June 2022.

    AGI Greenpac EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.17 in June 2022.

    AGI Greenpac shares closed at 692.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 118.90% returns over the last 6 months and 224.68% over the last 12 months.

    AGI Greenpac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations558.47680.32521.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations558.47680.32521.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.42196.14142.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.031.730.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.4729.4223.03
    Power & Fuel--122.48--
    Employees Cost44.2746.5738.99
    Depreciation36.7837.6728.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.72107.12225.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.78139.1961.61
    Other Income8.4718.651.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.25157.8463.44
    Interest17.9324.978.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.32132.8755.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.32132.8755.12
    Tax21.8337.03-10.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.4995.8465.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--12.95--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.49108.7965.78
    Equity Share Capital12.9412.9412.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8116.8110.17
    Diluted EPS9.8116.8110.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8116.8110.17
    Diluted EPS9.8116.8110.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AGI Greenpac #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!