Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.16 crore, down 47.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.16 crore in June 2020 down 47.84% from Rs. 257.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 down 68.46% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2020 down 43.03% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 104.90 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.