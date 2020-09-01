172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|agarwal-ind-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-134-16-crore-down-47-84-y-o-y-5782361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agarwal Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.16 crore, down 47.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agarwal Industrial Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.16 crore in June 2020 down 47.84% from Rs. 257.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 down 68.46% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2020 down 43.03% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2019.

Agarwal Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2019.

Agarwal Ind shares closed at 104.90 on August 31, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.16% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations134.16294.31257.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations134.16294.31257.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.43123.6193.91
Purchase of Traded Goods96.52133.25133.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.664.942.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.001.601.12
Depreciation1.891.612.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.3819.7815.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.609.527.85
Other Income1.272.230.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8711.748.01
Interest2.222.752.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.658.995.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.658.995.76
Tax0.452.841.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.206.153.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.206.153.80
Equity Share Capital10.2610.2610.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.176.003.71
Diluted EPS1.176.003.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.176.003.71
Diluted EPS1.176.003.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Agarwal Ind #Agarwal Industrial Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics

