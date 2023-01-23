English
    Aether Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aether Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.48% from Rs. 151.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.94% from Rs. 25.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in December 2022 up 21.9% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.

    Aether Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in December 2021.

    Aether Ind shares closed at 894.90 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months

    Aether Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.13140.15141.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.13140.15141.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.1892.0290.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.15-23.79-24.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.328.927.93
    Depreciation6.405.443.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.4726.1426.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9131.4237.10
    Other Income3.406.423.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3137.8440.31
    Interest0.440.613.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.8637.2337.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.8637.2337.11
    Tax8.8310.0311.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0427.2025.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0427.2025.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.0427.2025.18
    Equity Share Capital124.51124.4810.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.1924.93
    Diluted EPS2.812.1924.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.812.1924.93
    Diluted EPS2.812.1924.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am