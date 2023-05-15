English
    Advanced Enzyme Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.71 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.3% from Rs. 131.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.49% from Rs. 24.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2023 up 26.36% from Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in March 2022.

    Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 289.85 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.

    Advanced Enzyme Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.71142.11131.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.71142.11131.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.5132.4434.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.965.04-2.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9629.0325.93
    Depreciation8.459.139.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0333.9133.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7032.5631.25
    Other Income11.088.523.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7841.0834.63
    Interest0.610.620.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.1640.4533.95
    Exceptional Items-4.06----
    P/L Before Tax42.1040.4533.95
    Tax9.9912.548.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.1227.9125.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.1227.9125.25
    Minority Interest0.011.53-0.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.1229.4424.43
    Equity Share Capital22.3722.3622.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.872.632.19
    Diluted EPS2.872.632.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.872.632.19
    Diluted EPS2.872.632.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:05 am