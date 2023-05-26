Aditya Spinners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.65 crore in March 2023 down 22.44% from Rs. 20.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 24.48% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 44.71% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 20.53 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 4.48% over the last 12 months.