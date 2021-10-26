Accelya Kale Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 85.27 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.27 crore in September 2021 up 43.57% from Rs. 59.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.23 crore in September 2021 up 595.34% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.73 crore in September 2021 up 92.17% from Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2020.

Accelya Kale EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2020.

Accelya Kale shares closed at 1,271.45 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.13% returns over the last 6 months and 33.91% over the last 12 months.