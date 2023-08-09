English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABM Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.90 crore, up 10.75% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.90 crore in June 2023 up 10.75% from Rs. 22.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 up 2.33% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    ABM International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.9023.0722.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.9023.0722.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.9128.0927.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-5.85-4.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.100.21
    Depreciation0.020.000.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.140.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.140.59-1.21
    Other Income0.130.610.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.011.20-1.10
    Interest0.080.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.091.20-1.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.091.20-1.12
    Tax---2.23--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.093.43-1.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.093.43-1.12
    Equity Share Capital9.419.419.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.163.42-1.19
    Diluted EPS-1.163.42-1.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.163.42-1.19
    Diluted EPS-1.163.42-1.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABM Inter #ABM International #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!