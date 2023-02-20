A Infra. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

A Infra. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

A Infra. shares closed at 21.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -0.37% over the last 12 months.