    A Infra. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.75 crore in December 2022 up 13.02% from Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2022 down 38.02% from Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2022 up 151.98% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2021.

    A Infra. EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2021.

    A Infra. shares closed at 21.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -0.37% over the last 12 months.

    A Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.7561.3260.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.7561.3260.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.3941.5341.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.230.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.21-14.45-10.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.508.206.48
    Depreciation0.850.770.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2418.6719.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.994.362.53
    Other Income0.08--0.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.074.362.75
    Interest2.142.461.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.921.901.05
    Exceptional Items----7.06
    P/L Before Tax5.921.908.10
    Tax1.671.221.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.250.686.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.250.686.86
    Equity Share Capital42.6542.6521.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.081.61
    Diluted EPS0.500.081.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.081.61
    Diluted EPS0.500.081.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:11 am