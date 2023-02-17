English
    A F Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 25.43% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A F Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 71.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    A F Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

    A F Ent shares closed at 14.98 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -67.43% returns over the last 6 months and -83.23% over the last 12 months.

    A F Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.040.701.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.040.701.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.730.230.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.01-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.150.14
    Depreciation0.180.190.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.90-0.070.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.910.190.68
    Other Income1.050.920.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.141.110.84
    Interest0.000.010.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.141.090.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.141.090.73
    Tax0.03-1.750.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.112.840.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.112.840.73
    Equity Share Capital14.1112.9112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.082.200.62
    Diluted EPS0.062.200.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.082.200.62
    Diluted EPS0.062.200.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

