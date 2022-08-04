Dunzo’s B2B logistics arm Dunzo for Business joins ONDC

Hyperlocal player Dunzo’s B2B arm Dunzo for Business (D4B), a logistics provider, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide last-mile delivery services, the company announced on August 4.

With this, it will provide last mile-delivery services to local enterprises on the ONDC network.

D4B said it has a fleet of 75,000 delivery partners and connects 20,000 merchants and customers.

“Enabling access to hassle-free delivery for local merchants will open up opportunities to service a larger customer base unlocking the growth potential of these businesses,” Dalvir Suri, D4B’s head and Dunzo co-founder said.

Suri said this will start with key metros and be scaled to other cities.

D4B said the partnership with ONDC will help local businesses and quicken their growth.

“We are very happy to have a strong logistics provider like Dunzo for Business on the ONDC network. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to make last-mile logistics accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India,” ONDC CEO T Koshy said.

Live video shopping app Kiko Live also announced that it was onboarded onto ONDC and will be live on the platform by September 2022. It said small and local retailers can set up a free online store.