Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DuckDuckGo, 'the search engine that doesn't track you', gets second round of funding

DuckDuckGo has received $10M funding from Omers VC for global privacy push.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Privacy search engine DuckDuckGo (DDG) has secured $10 million in a recent funding from Canadian pension fund Omers’ venture capital (VC) arm.

As per a report by Techcrunch, referring to a news by The Globe and Mail, this is the second funding round for the firm that received $3 million in 2011.

Omers Ventures in a blog post, announced the second funding and stressed on the fact that privacy and safety online have become a priority in the past five years. Even governments have initiated some measures to combat data breaches.

The firm has been pursuing funding in DDG since 2014. The main focus with Omers is to now to determine ways to increase the reach of DDG, globally.

“We are focused on staffing up to continue to deliver the best all-in-one privacy solution (the one we launched at the beginning of the year) and marketing, with a more particular focus on outside of the US,” Weinberg said in the report.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:49 pm

