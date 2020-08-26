Ducati launches all-new Panigale V2 in India, priced at Rs 16.99 lakh

"With the entry of Panigale V2, we bring a model in the family that looks and feels more accessible while delivering the true Ducati experience. Built to impress, it is a superbike with a decisive character and beginners as well as experts will have a lot of fun on it," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday said it has launched the all-new version of Panigale V2 in India, priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The superbike is powered by a 955-cc BS-VI engine that delivers more power and torque due to new injectors, Ducati said in a statement.
The V2 also features a new exhaust, routed entirely underneath the engine, giving the bike a clean look, it added.
"With the entry of Panigale V2, we bring a model in the family that looks and feels more accessible while delivering the true Ducati experience. Built to impress, it is a superbike with a decisive character and beginners as well as experts will have a lot of fun on it," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.