DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCD issue

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD) to investors.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that a finance committee, constituted by the board of directors, on Wednesday approved the company’s proposal.

The panel gave nod to "issuance of secured rated listed redeemable non convertible debentures (NCDs) at a coupon rate of 8.25 percent with an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches to certain eligible investors.”

The company did not disclose where it will utilise the proceeds of the proposed issue.