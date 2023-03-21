Tata Group likely in talks to engage outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan beyond September 15

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is learnt to have discussed the engagement of outgoing TCS MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan with the group beyond September 15 in an advisory role, reported PTI citing sources from Tata Group.

Tata Sons and IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services declined to comment on the development.

There have been early negotiations between the two, according to Tata Group sources who wished to remain anonymous, said the report. This is because the business requires dependable and skilled workers as it diversifies into several technical fields.

"Chandrasekaran has discussed with Gopinathan for his engagement with Tata Group in an advisory role after his notice period ends on September 15. There has been preliminary discussion," a source at one of Tata Group technology firms said.

Gopinathan during his press conference has said that he has no immediate plans to engage with Tata Group in advisory roles.

"As far as advisory roles go, my respect for advisors is exponentially growing. So, I will see whether something comes out of that. But as of now no plans," he had said.

Also read | Unpopular recast, slowing growth: Why TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quit suddenly

In February 2017, Gopinathan succeeded N Chandrasekaran as TCS CEO, as the latter assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Sons. Chandra, who was named TCS CEO in 2009, hand-picked Gopinathan for the CFO role in 2013. An engineer and MBA by training, Gopinathan had also worked closely with Chandra on organisational design and strategy.

Gopinathan has nearly 25 years of experience working with Chandrasekaran, who values the contributions he has made to the expansion of TCS.

TCS's market capitalization increased by over USD 70 billion and its sales increased by over USD 10 billion during Gopinathan's leadership.

In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, he additionally assisted TCS in surpassing the ground-breaking net profit milestone of Rs 10,846 crore.

In the last two years, under his direction, TCS' brand worth surged by 212% to USD 45.5 billion.