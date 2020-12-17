MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Delhi Airport invokes force majeure to suspend revenue sharing with AAI: Report

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, made the decision to invoke the force majeure clause since air traffic and revenue were impacted due to the pandemic

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 09:48 AM IST
Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)

Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) has invoked the force majeure clause in order to temporarily halt its revenue-sharing agreement with Airports Authority of India (AAI).

DIAL, which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, made the decision since air traffic and revenue were impacted due to the pandemic, according to a report by Business Standard.

Also read: Domestic air passenger traffic up 33.6% MoM in October

The report said DIAL paid 45.99 percent of its annual revenue as concession fee to state-run AAI, as per an agreement signed in 2006.

DIAL transfers the annual concession fee on a quarterly basis in an escrow account, after which AAI deposits the amount into its own account.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A spokesperson for DIAL had not yet responded when contacted by Business Standard.

"A resolution to invoke the force majeure clause was passed by the DIAL board in November. Accordingly we had approached AAI for a cease on revenue share till traffic was back to normal levels," a source told the paper.

The source said DIAL intended to use the money in the escrow account for airport maintenance.

DIAL earlier this year moved the Delhi High Court to recover dues worth Rs 399.2 crore paid to AAI since April 2020. In September, the Delhi HC asked AAI to submit a note declaring the treatment of Rs 399.2 crore deposited by DIAL in the escrow account.

Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), too, earlier this year invoked force majeure clause while paying its dues to AAI. On December 1, the Delhi HC restrained AAI from collecting 38.7 percent of Mumbai airport's revenue.

Air traffic has been severely impacted after flight operations were haled in late-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic flight operations  resumed in May and traffic is recovering. International flights continue to be suspended, with only flights through air bubble arrangements and the Vande Bharat Mission currently permitted.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AAI #Delhi
first published: Dec 17, 2020 09:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.