DDA extends rates for floor area ration and land use correction till June 30: Report

Changes to the rates were notified in June 2018. (Representative Image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will keep unchanged the rates for floor area ration (FAR) and land-use conversion (for residential, commercial, mixed-use, and cooperative group housing society properties or CGHS) till June 30, 2021.

In a statement on January 12, the DDA said that implementation of the changes was “extended periodically” due to “procedural aspects,” The Economic Times reported. Changes to the rates were notified in June 2018.

“Due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the existing rates are being further retained for another six months up to June 30, 2021, to provide relief to the lessees/owners of these properties,” it added.

The DDA approved multiple proposals at a meeting on January 12, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Further, the authority’s city Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, which was also approved during the meet will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for consideration and final notification.

The Delhi TOD policy proposes development “along with the influence of metro corridors” as incorporated in various chapters of the MPD-2021 and notified by the MoHUA in 2015. The TOD policy for Delhi was earlier revised and notified in 2019 to allow development along selective, identified nodes of metro and railway stations.

This was done “considering the carrying capacity of Delhi in terms of infrastructure requirement,” the DDA said. The same was also incorporated as a separate chapter in the city’s master plan development (MPD) 2021.

The revisions however still required “certain rectifications in the corresponding chapters to enable the revised TOD policy to be implemented on ground” and the DDA’s current approval comes after incorporating “suggestions from the general public in February 2020.”