English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Data fiduciaries should give notice to users when personal information from mobiles is collected: Draft guidelines

    The personal data shall be collected digitally only to the extent that is necessary for the purpose of processing of such personal data, the guidelines say

    Aihik Sur
    August 30, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    No personal data of mobile users should be processed by any person, except for any specific, clear and lawful purpose, said the draft mobile security guidelines (MSG) released by the e-Governance Standards and Guidelines, a project which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

    The draft, overall, covers aspects of mobile security and is aimed at being a single source of future reference for all stakeholders of the mobile services ecosystem in India.

    This, along with the draft on Anonymisation of Data guidelines, was released recently for obtaining public comments. A MeitY official said that the deadline for receiving comments is till September 21.

    The draft also provides guidelines on how to maintain the privacy of individuals using a mobile phone. Many of the provisions align with the now-withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill 2019.

    “The personal data shall be collected digitally only to the extent that is necessary for the purpose of processing of such personal data,” the guidelines said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The draft also says that data fiduciaries, which can be any company that collects mobile data, will have to give the mobile user a notice at the time of collection of personal data.

    The notice will have to contain information regarding the purposes of the personal data that will be processed, information regarding any cross-border transfer of data and so on.

    Apart from that, the draft MSG also categorises the mobile ecosystem based on security standards that are followed.

    “All entities of the Mobile Ecosystem, except Mobile User shall be classified under (a) Green Category, if basic security control measures are followed, (b) Orange Category, if basic and foundational security controls are followed and (c) Blue Category, if basic, foundational and advanced security control measures are followed, verified and certified,” the draft recommended.

    Similarly, mobile users will be classified based on the awareness of mobile security practices under categories such as beginner, normal user and expert.
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #MEITY #minsitry of electronics and information technology #Mobile Security Guidelines
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 09:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.