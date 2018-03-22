App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 22, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

CSR spending of Indian cos rises by 14% in 2 fiscals: Survey

The finds were based on an analysis of 1,186 eligible and listed companies by Crisil Foundation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian corporates have upped their corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending, which has seen a 14 per cent rise over the last two fiscals, despite a moderate growth in net profits, says a survey.

The finds were based on an analysis of 1,186 eligible and listed companies by Crisil Foundation.

"Over the past two fiscals, the amount spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) has surged at a compound annual growth rate of 14 per cent, despite a lukewarm 5 per cent growth in net profit," the survey showed.

It said more number of corporates are using non-government organisations (NGOs) as implementing agencies for CSR spending.

related news

"As many as 74 per cent of the eligible companies, including two-thirds of the small ones, used implementing agencies (NGOs) last fiscal when spending on CSR," it said.

The survey, however, indicated that almost two-thirds of the respondents had less than five dedicated personnel for CSR activities, indicating companies have underinvested in building their own capacity to provide strong oversight.

It said the stipulation that overhead costs cannot exceed 5 per cent of the total CSR spend could be one of the key drivers for companies dedicating a small team for CSR.

"An increase in the limit can ensure a more direct involvement of companies by helping them build bigger teams for CSR. Also, as the use of implementing agencies is inevitable for execution, steps can be taken to promote benchmarking of NGOs to gauge their execution capability and usher in standardisation," Crisil Foundation's president Ramraj Pai, said.

tags #Business #Companies #CSR

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC