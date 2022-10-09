Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 9: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 9 as the global crypto market cap stood at $938.00 billion, down 1.04 percent over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.65 billion, which makes a 37.51 per cent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.Cartasde1806 billion, which is 6.30 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.23 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.64 per cent, an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is in a shambles these days. The market plunged 97 percent from its peak of $17 billion in early 2022 to $470 million in September 2022, according to data from Dune Analytics, a blockchain analytics firm.

But while the NFT market continues to dip and regulators are keeping a strict eye on celebrity endorsements, Bollywood celebrities have not stopped their involvement with these digital assets. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,39,332 -0.04% Ethereum 1,12,00.0 -1.14% Tether 85.16 0.07% Cardano 36.4236 0.06% Binance Coin 23,500.60 -0.84% XRP 43.4361 0.54% Polkadot 536.00 -0.74% Dogecoin 5.1770 -1.2%