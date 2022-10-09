Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 9: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 9 as the global crypto market cap stood at $938.00 billion, down 1.04 percent over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.65 billion, which makes a 37.51 per cent decrease.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.Cartasde1806 billion, which is 6.30 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.23 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.64 per cent, an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is in a shambles these days. The market plunged 97 percent from its peak of $17 billion in early 2022 to $470 million in September 2022, according to data from Dune Analytics, a blockchain analytics firm.
But while the NFT market continues to dip and regulators are keeping a strict eye on celebrity endorsements, Bollywood celebrities have not stopped their involvement with these digital assets.
As of 7:40 am on October 9, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,39,332
|-0.04%
|Ethereum
|1,12,00.0
|-1.14%
|Tether
|85.16
|0.07%
|Cardano
|36.4236
|0.06%
|Binance Coin
|23,500.60
|-0.84%
|XRP
|43.4361
|0.54%
|Polkadot
|536.00
|-0.74%
|Dogecoin
|5.1770
|-1.2%