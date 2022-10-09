English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 9: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red

    The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.65 billion, which makes a 37.51 per cent decrease.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 9 as the global crypto market cap stood at $938.00 billion, down 1.04 percent over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.65 billion, which makes a 37.51 per cent decrease.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.Cartasde1806 billion, which is 6.30 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $30.23 billion, which is 92.57 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 39.64 per cent, an increase of 0.01 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is in a shambles these days. The market plunged 97 percent from its peak of $17 billion in early 2022 to $470 million in September 2022, according to data from Dune Analytics, a blockchain analytics firm.

    But while the NFT market continues to dip and regulators are keeping a strict eye on celebrity endorsements, Bollywood celebrities have not stopped their involvement with these digital assets. Read more here.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | Things to keep in mind while choosing a crypto tax calculation software

    As of 7:40 am on October 9, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,39,332-0.04%
    Ethereum1,12,00.0-1.14%
    Tether85.160.07%
    Cardano36.42360.06%
    Binance Coin23,500.60-0.84%
    XRP43.43610.54%
    Polkadot536.00-0.74%
    Dogecoin5.1770-1.2%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto prices #cryptocurrency #Ethereum
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 08:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.