English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 6: Market volume rises over 22%; Bitcoin, Cardano in red

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.37 lakh, with its dominance at 39.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.10 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 06, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 6 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.32 percent to $817.65 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.94 percent to $27.22 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.90 billion, which is seven percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $26.09 billion, which is 95.87 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.37 lakh, with its dominance at 39.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.10 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    As of 8:20 am on January 6, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,37,449-0.51%
    Ethereum1,06,8000.09%
    Tether86.870.13%
    Cardano22.60-2.12%
    Binance Coin22,2001.6%
    Ripple28.86-2.2%
    Polkadot4130.71%
    Dogecoin6.290.87%
    Find more blockchainbusiness and market related stories here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #Ethereum
    first published: Jan 6, 2023 08:31 am