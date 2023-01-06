Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 6: Market volume rises over 22%; Bitcoin, Cardano in red

Representative image.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 6 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.32 percent to $817.65 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 22.94 percent to $27.22 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.90 billion, which is seven percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $26.09 billion, which is 95.87 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.37 lakh, with its dominance at 39.63 percent, which is an increase of 0.10 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,37,449 -0.51% Ethereum 1,06,800 0.09% Tether 86.87 0.13% Cardano 22.60 -2.12% Binance Coin 22,200 1.6% Ripple 28.86 -2.2% Polkadot 413 0.71% Dogecoin 6.29 0.87%