Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 12: Market-cap drops to 1.53%; Bitcoin down by 2.76%

Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early on August 12 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.53 percent to $1.14 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 1.57 per cent to $85.24 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.99 billion, 10.54 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $77.97 billion, which is 91.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
In other news, Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.
The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. read more
As of 08:10 am on August 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,91,111
|-2.76%
|Ethereum
|1,41,850
|-1.38%
|Tether
|76.20
|-0.36%
|Cardano
|39.5000
|-3.65%
|Binance Coin
|24,658.88
|-0.02%
|XRP
|28.9999
|0%
|Polkadot
|695.00
|-3.31%
|Dogecoin
|5.2800
|-1.67%
