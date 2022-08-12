English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 12: Market-cap drops to 1.53%; Bitcoin down by 2.76%

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in red early on August 12 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.53 percent to $1.14 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 1.57 per cent to $85.24 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.99 billion, 10.54 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $77.97 billion, which is 91.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.

    The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. read more

    As of 08:10 am on August 12, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,91,111-2.76%
    Ethereum1,41,850-1.38%
    Tether76.20-0.36%
    Cardano39.5000-3.65%
    Binance Coin24,658.88-0.02%
    XRP28.99990%
    Polkadot695.00-3.31%
    Dogecoin5.2800-1.67%

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 08:20 am
