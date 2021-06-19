Top cryptocurrency prices on June 19: Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and more

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Most major cryptocurrencies are currently trading in the red with bitcoin and ethereum down about 3 percent in the past 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.51 trillion, a decline of 3.40 percent over the previous day.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 7 percent to $35,431.15 at 8.02 pm GMT on June 18, Reuters reported. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, fell up to 8.66 percent to $2,165.68.

At 7:48 am IST on June 19, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com)

> Bitcoin: $36,053.96 (-3.85 percent)

> Ethereum: $2,244.26 (-3.40 percent)

> Tether: $1.00 (+0.12 percent)

> Binance Coin: $333.91 (-2.45 percent)

> Cardano: $1.44 (-1.06 percent)

> Dogecoin: $0.2952 (-2.79 percent)

> XRP: $0.8035 (-3.60 percent)

> USD Coin: $1.00 (+0.11 percent)

> Polkadot: $21.40 (-2.52 percent)

> Uniswap : $20.69 (-3.86 percent)

You can also check the prices at Coinbase and cryptocurrency news platform CoinDesk.