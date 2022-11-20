English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices November 20: Bitcoin and Ether in green as crypto m-cap declines

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.30 lakh, with a dominance of 38.37 percent

    Moneycontrol News
    November 20, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 20 even as the global crypto market cap increased 0.82 percent to $836.91 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 22.77 percent to $33.17 billion over the last 24 hours.

    Total volume in DeFi stood at $2.18 billion, which is 22.77 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $2.18 billion, which is 90.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.30 lakh, with a dominance of 38.37 percent, which is a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Also Read | Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital: Coindesk

    In other news, Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance, said he does not see much potential in the Indian crypto market as of today.

    “To be honest, I don’t think India is a very crypto-friendly environment,” Zhao, one of the most influential figures in the crypto industry, said at a TechCrunch crypto conference held on Thursday. Read more here.

    Also Read | 'The Big Short' Michael Burry turns bullish on gold, sees contagion after FTX collapse

    As of 8:11 am on November 20, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,30,2600.38%
    Ethereum1,05,898.70.57%
    Tether86.01-0.22%
    Cardano28.7900-0.71%
    Binance Coin23,115.20-0.91%
    XRP33.05012.91%
    Polkadot490.14-0.85%
    Dogecoin7.11-0.4%
    first published: Nov 20, 2022 08:31 am