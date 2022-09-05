English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : September 05, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on September 5: Biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, DeFi and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.42 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 16.42 lakh


      The global crypto market cap is $982.96 billion, which is a 0.71 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.93 billion, a 7.47 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.59 billion, 7.50 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $44.61 billion, which is 93.08 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 16.42 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.72 per cent, a decrease of 0.11 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Owner of Mercado bitcoin 2TM undergoes second round of layoffs


      The parent company of Latin American exchange Mercado Bitcoin, 2TM, has announced a second round of layoffs as companies continue cutting back amid crypto winter. According to Bitcoin Portal, a Brazilian cryptocurrency publication also owned by 2TM, the company let go of 15% of its employees due to continued "adversity in the economy." The publication stated that it “regrets the loss of colleagues.” Previously, 2TM claimed that the competitive environment for exchanges was "unfair" without the approval of a legal framework for digital assets in Brazil, with companies that abide by the law being penalized compared to those that don’t. Read details here

    • DeFi Buzz

      DeFi speculators awaiting Arbitrum token flock to GMX


      Arbitrum, one of the most popular Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, successfully launched its Nitro upgrade this past week. Although the release brought many significant improvements, a native Arbitrum token was not one of them. As investors wait for Arbitrum to launch its own token, perpetual futures exchange GMX—one of a few native projects built on Arbitrum—has meanwhile become a popular DeFi trading exchange. Arbitrum is based on what is known as an "optimistic rollup," a type of data compression technique where many blockchain transactions are 'rolled up’ into a single transaction to save processing time and fees. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.