Top cryptocurrency news on November 23: Bitcoin hits 2-year low, Bankrupt FTX has $1.2bn in cash, Binance seeks funds and more

Bankruptcy Fears

Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific has lost $1.7 billion this year



Core Scientific Inc., the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining business in the US according to computing power, reported a $1.7 billion loss for the first nine months of the year. The Austin, Texas-based business is one of the miners that has been most hit as low Bitcoin prices have caused mining revenue to drop to an all-time low. Profit margins have collapsed as a result of rising energy prices and increased mining competition. Core Scientific initially issued a warning in October that it might have to declare bankruptcy if it can't obtain more capital to pay off its debt, which totals more than $1 billion. Read more here

