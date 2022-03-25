Top Cryptocurrency News on March 25: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy and more

Corporate Watch

How OnJuno found the right crypto product for the US market



In 2017, Decentralised Finance, or DeFi, was not yet a buzzword in India, and cryptocurrencies were being viewed suspiciously as the country's regulators were mulling if they should be banned or okayed, even as Bitcoin rallied. Around the time, three Indian entrepreneurs -- Varun Deshpande, Ratnesh Ray, and Siddharth Verma – founded Nuo Network, a decentralised crypto-lending platform, aimed at emerging economies. This was the second startup founded by the trio after their previous platform, BeeWise, built for commerce apps, was acquired by Aditya Birla Money. Cut to 2021, cryptocurrencies are still struggling to find complete acceptance in India. The industry is dealing with a 30 percent tax rate, with no clear regulations in sight. Some entrepreneurs are moving to Dubai, others are contemplating whether India can, in fact, be a favourable market for their businesses amidst the current policy scenario. During these years of uncertainty, Deshpande, Ray, and Verma decided to close down Nuo Network and start up again to cater to the US market, a safer haven for cryptocurrencies. They came back in a new avatar – OnJuno. Full story here.