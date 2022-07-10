English
    Top Cryptocurrency News On July 10: Bitcoin and Ether edge up, first ever crypto smartphone rolls out

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    July 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Most cryptocurrencies flat lined early on July 10 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.16 percent to $951.56 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 38.16 percent to $53.22 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.66 billion, 8.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $48.05 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volumeRead full here

    Solana, one of the top blockchains, has introduced Saga which is a flagship Android smartphone device. Saga mobile will feature a secure crypto wallet, a seed vault to store all your sensitive information and more. In the video, we tell you everything to know about the Saga. Watch till the end for a surprise! Read details here

    The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance as a virtual currency platform with procedures in place against money laundering and financing of terrorism. The bank said that registered providers have to comply with rules concerning money laundering and terrorism financing but added that it does not supervise the platforms' financial and operating risks, and that being included in the registry does not imply an approval of its activities by the central bank. Binance, which has about 120 million users worldwide, tweeted on Friday that its registry in Spain will allow it to offer crypto asset exchange and custody in the country in compliance with the central bank's rules, reported Reuters.[/body][/content]
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 11:26 am
