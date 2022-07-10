English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 10: Bitcoin and Ether edge up as crypto market volume declines

    Moneycontrol News
    July 10, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    Most cryptocurrencies flat lined early on July 10 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.16 percent to $951.56 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 38.16 percent to $53.22 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.66 billion, 8.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $48.05 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at Rs 17.40 lakh. Its dominance in the crypto market declined marginally by 0.18 percent to 43.03 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Bitcoin and Ether have struggled even more since US-based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals. Cryptocurrencies were further rattled by the insolvency of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which a person familiar with the matter told Reuters has entered liquidation.

    Many of the industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.

     As of 8.15 am on July 10, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    Close

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,40,0000.87%
    Ethereum98,500.01.31%
    Tether80.890.42%
    Cardano38.0000-0.01%
    Binance Coin19,480.001.33%
    XRP27.4227-2.06%
    Polkadot577.800.47%
    Dogecoin5.5852-0.61%
    first published: Jul 10, 2022 08:27 am
