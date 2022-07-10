Cryptocurrency Prices Today July 10: Bitcoin and Ether edge up as crypto market volume declines

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading at Rs 17.40 lakh. Its dominance in the crypto market declined marginally by 0.18 percent to 43.03 percent over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin and Ether have struggled even more since US-based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals. Cryptocurrencies were further rattled by the insolvency of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which a person familiar with the matter told Reuters has entered liquidation.

Many of the industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May, which saw the stablecoin lose almost all its value, along with its paired token.

As of 8.15 am on July 10, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):