Top Cryptocurrency News on August 7: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 18.35 lakh





The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, down 1.33 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $44.71 billion, which makes a 35.18 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is $5.00 billion, 11.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The volume of all stable coins is now $40.58 billion, which is 90.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is Rs 18.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.44 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.