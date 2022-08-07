Last Updated : August 07, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on August 7: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 18.35 lakh
The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, down 1.33 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $44.71 billion, which makes a 35.18 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is $5.00 billion, 11.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.The volume of all stable coins is now $40.58 billion, which is 90.76 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin is Rs 18.35 lakh, with a dominance of 40.44 percent. This was a 0.08 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
WazirX to Binance transfer is recorded in our database, tweets Nischal Shetty
Hours after an unexpected twist, where Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao or ‘CZ’ denied owning any equity in Indian cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX and even the completion of its 2019 acquisition, a series of tweets were exchanged between him and the crypto bourse founder Nischal Shetty on August 6.WazirX is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, handling over 50 percent of the country’s crypto trading volumes, while Binance is one of the largest exchanges in the world. Read details here
NFT Buzz
Why Ethereum NFT Creators Are Giving Away Commercial Rights—To Everyone
Moonbirds is one of 2022’s most successful NFT projects, yielding more than half-a-billion dollars’ worth of trading volume in a matter of months. Buying one will cost you at least $29,000 worth of ETH as of this writing. But its creators have now decided that you won’t have to own a Moonbird to use its imagery. Proof—the Web3 startup behind the Proof Collective NFT group and Moonbirds—announced that it will transition Moonbirds and the recent Oddities NFT collections to a CC0, or Creative Commons Zero, license. Take a look