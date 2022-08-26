English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : August 26, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on August 26: Bitcoin and Ether rise, ED raids premises of Coinswitch Kuber, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.98 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.98 lakh


      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in green early on August 26 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.41 percent to $1.04 trillion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined 2.21 percent to $64.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $4.85 billion, 7.57 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $58.07 billion, accounting for 90.67 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.98 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.66 percent, a fall of 0.05 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      ED searches 5 premises 0f Coinswitch Kuber for alleged money laundering: Report


      The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probed 5 premises of Coinswitch Kuber in a case pertaining to alleged flouting of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms by the crypto exchange. Coindesk reported, quoting an ED official, that five premises tied to the CoinSwitch Kuber were searched, including the residences of directors, the CEO, and the official properties. "We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it," the official said, as quoted by Coindesk. "Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on (residences) of directors, the CEO and the official premises" of the exchange. Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      Snickers maker Mars teams up with NFT brand KINGSHIP to create limited edition M&M's


      Confectionary giant Mars, which is maker of M&M's, Snickers, Mars Bars, Milky Way Bars, Twix and more, has joined hands with Metaverse brand KINGSHIP to create a limited edition box of M&M's featuring content from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Around 4,000 boxes of M&M's candies will depict avatars by KINGSHIP as NFT-printed. The boxes will be split into two tiers, depending on their rarity, as reported by the Cointelegraph. The regular tier comes in 3,900 brown celebratory gift boxes, while the 100 "gold" edition boxes are wrapped in gold and white foil, and have the KINGSHIP member's apes printed on the M&M'S, the report added. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Simply Save | Why students going abroad need an overseas travel insurance cover

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.