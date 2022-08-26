Top Cryptocurrency News on August 26: Bitcoin and Ether rise, ED raids premises of Coinswitch Kuber, and more

Big Story

ED searches 5 premises 0f Coinswitch Kuber for alleged money laundering: Report



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probed 5 premises of Coinswitch Kuber in a case pertaining to alleged flouting of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) norms by the crypto exchange. Coindesk reported, quoting an ED official, that five premises tied to the CoinSwitch Kuber were searched, including the residences of directors, the CEO, and the official properties. "We are looking into multiple possible contraventions under FEMA and other entities that are connected to it," the official said, as quoted by Coindesk. "Since we did not receive the desired cooperation we have conducted searches on (residences) of directors, the CEO and the official premises" of the exchange. Read details here

