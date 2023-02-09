English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Study shows Bitcoin unaffected by most Macroeconomic news, except inflation

    Researchers said that the result that Bitcoin does not react to monetary news is puzzling as it casts some doubts on the role of discount rates in pricing Bitcoin.

    Murtuza Merchant
    February 09, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Bitcoin is immune to all macroeconomic news except inflation. This is in contrast to other traditional assets such as gold, silver, S&P 500 stocks, and currencies (exchange rates), which are sensitive to macroeconomic news.
    The US Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive 31-page report titled "The Bitcoin – Macro Disconnect," which analysed the effect of macroeconomic news on Bitcoin and other assets.

    Below are the highlights:

    Cryptocurrency market cap hits $2.5 tn, Bitcoin crosses the $1 tn mark
    According to the report, the market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies has rapidly expanded in recent years, reaching $2.5 trillion, with Bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion mark.

    The paper aimed to study the drivers of cryptocurrency prices and their properties compared to traditional assets.
    High-frequency data reveals Bitcoin immune to all macroeconomic news except inflation