Europol: 10 held for alleged $100 million cryptocurrency theft from celebs, others

'The attacks orchestrated by this criminal gang targeted thousands of victims throughout 2020, including famous internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their families,' the agency said in a statement.

Reuters
February 10, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
Pixabay/tombark

Europol, the European police agency, said on Wednesday it had assisted in the arrest of 10 hackers suspected of stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency in as "SIM-swapping" attack that allowed suspects to gain access to their victims' phones.

"The attacks orchestrated by this criminal gang targeted thousands of victims throughout 2020, including famous internet influencers, sport stars, musicians and their families," the agency said in a statement.

The arrests were made after an investigation with cooperation from Britain, the United States, Belgium, Malta and Canada, Europol said.

 
TAGS: #Business #cryptocurrency #Europol #World News
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:58 pm

