MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptos reverse course a day after flash crash; bitcoin, ETH, dogecoin rise 4-9%

The pullback is of significance as $30,000 is seen as key support for bitcoin, which hints that dips are still being bought in

Moneycontrol News
July 21, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrencies made a strong comeback on July 21, a day after a flash crash that pulled bitcoin prices below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks.

At the time of writing this report, almost all major tokens were trading in the green, with dogecoin, polkadot and ETH up 7-9 percent on a 24-hour basis. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.26 trillion, up 4.77 percent over the previous day.

Read: Crypto firm FTX Trading raises $900 million at $18 billion valuation

The pullback, a day after the global sell-off, is of significance as $30,000 is seen as key support for bitcoin, which hints that dips are still being bought in.

A recent study by Fidelity's cryptocurrency business found that seven in 10 institutional investors expect to invest in or buy digital assets in the future, which indicates that top players have still not given up on cryptos despite warnings from several central banks.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Top cryptocurrency news on July 21: Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and other major stories

As of 01:00 pm IST on July 21, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):

-- Bitcoin  (up 3.54%)

-- ETH  (up 6.13%)

-- Tether  (up 0%)

-- Binance Coin  (up 5.5%)

-- Cardano  (up 6.54%)

-- USD Coin  (up 0%)

-- XRP  (up 3%)

-- Dogecoin  (up 8%)

-- Polkadot  (up 8.59%)

-- Binance USD  (up 0%)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 21, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.