Top cryptocurrency news on July 21: Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and other major stories

FTX Trading raises $900 million at $18 billion valuation

FTX Trading Ltd said on July 20 that its valuation had risen to $18 billion after a $900 million funding round that included SoftBank Group Corp and was one of the biggest fundraises for a crypto company. The round saw participation from more than 60 investors, including venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, private equity giant Thoma Bravo, Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, the Paul Tudor Jones family and British hedge fund manager Alan Howard.