Last Updated : July 21, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on July 21: Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000

    Most major cryptocurrencies have slid in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin trading below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 5 percent to $29,300, its lowest since June 22, Reuters reported. Read more here.

  • Top story

    Cryptocurrency market loses nearly $100 billion after Bitcoin tanks

    The cryptocurrency market lost around $98 billion after Bitcoin plunged to below $30,000 for the first time in four weeks. The tumble in Bitcoin's price came after a sell-off in global markets, sparked by a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent on July 19, its worst day since October 2020.

  • Regulatory pressure

    EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

    Companies that transfer bitcoins or other cryptoassets must collect details of senders and recipients to help authorities crack down on dirty money, EU policymakers proposed on Tuesday in the latest efforts to tighten regulation of the sector. Read the full story here.

  • Funding

    FTX Trading raises $900 million at $18 billion valuation

    FTX Trading Ltd said on July 20 that its valuation had risen to $18 billion after a $900 million funding round that included SoftBank Group Corp and was one of the biggest fundraises for a crypto company. The round saw participation from more than 60 investors, including venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, private equity giant Thoma Bravo, Daniel Loeb’s Third Point, the Paul Tudor Jones family and British hedge fund manager Alan Howard.

