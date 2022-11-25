Cryptocurrency roundup for November 25: Binance CEO confirms his company will bid for bankrupt Voyager, Singapore police investigates Holdnaut and more

Investigation

Hodlnaut is being investigated by Singaporean police for possible cheating and fraud



Hodlnaut, a struggling cryptocurrency lender, is being investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) for "potential cheating and fraud," according to an official statement. The police were notified "several times" between August and November that Hodlnaut and its directors had misrepresented the lender's exposure to "a certain digital coin." The nameless token probably alludes to Terra's now-defunct USTC, also known as UST, an algorithmically pegged-to-the-dollar stablecoin that abruptly depegged in May. Hodlnaut's present liquidity issues are a result of the historic collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which caused numerous crypto lenders—including Celsius, Voyager, and Vauld—to go bankrupt. Take a look

