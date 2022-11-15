Cryptocurrency roundup for November 15: Major Bitcoin miner’s net income drops by 88%, Alameda Research bought tokens before they were listed on FTX and more

Big Story

Eth Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Planning To Come Up With A Proof of Reserves Protocol: Changpeng Zhao



Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday said Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is planning to come up with a protocol for exchanges to automatically disclose their proof of reserves to users. Asked if exchanges are sending funds to each other to fudge their proof of reserves, amid the FTX fiasco which unravelled last week, Zhao said he does not know what other exchanges are doing but Binance certainly does not do that. Asked by a user if he thought it was fair to sell FTT tokens in Binance’s kitty and rake in the profits while average users were left with losses and that if he felt obligated to return that money back to the FTX users, Zhao said trying to solve every problem plaguing the crypto industry will make Binance bankrupt. Read more.

