Cryptocurrency roundup for May 25: Japan Embraces 'Travel Rule' to Fortify Anti-Money Laundering Measures and more.

Court Verdict

Bail Denied: Montenegrin High Court's Verdict for Crypto Mogul Do Kwon

A court in Montenegro has overturned a prior ruling that granted bail to ex-crypto titan and co-founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon.

> The high court's decision, which took place in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, means that Kwon will continue to be held in custody, as relayed by court spokeswoman Marija Rakovic.

> The ruling similarly affects Han Chong-joon, previously Kwon's chief financial officer. Earlier in the month, both were granted permission by the Basic Court in Podgorica to be freed on bail set at 400,000 euros ($430,500).

> However, the prosecution contested this decision, prompting the case's escalation to the high court.

Rakovic clarified that the Basic Court will now be required to reconsider its ruling in light of the High Court's decision.