Last Updated : May 25, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 25: Japan Embraces 'Travel Rule' to Fortify Anti-Money Laundering Measures and more.
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Money Laundering
Japan's Bold Move: Implementing FATF's 'Travel Rule' in Crypto Landscape
Beginning June 1st, Japan has decided to adopt enhanced measures to combat money laundering, notably the "travel rule" advocated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to local news agency Kyodo News.
Cybersecurity
Unprecedented Decline in Crypto Attacks: A Deep Dive into Q1 2023 Cybersecurity Trends
The first quarter of 2023 saw a remarkable 70% decrease in cyber attacks on crypto projects and token protocols as compared to the same period last year, when surging valuations spurred a spike in such incidents, according to a new report by security firm TRM Labs.
Court Verdict
Bail Denied: Montenegrin High Court's Verdict for Crypto Mogul Do Kwon
A court in Montenegro has overturned a prior ruling that granted bail to ex-crypto titan and co-founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon.
> The high court's decision, which took place in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, means that Kwon will continue to be held in custody, as relayed by court spokeswoman Marija Rakovic.
> The ruling similarly affects Han Chong-joon, previously Kwon's chief financial officer. Earlier in the month, both were granted permission by the Basic Court in Podgorica to be freed on bail set at 400,000 euros ($430,500).
> However, the prosecution contested this decision, prompting the case's escalation to the high court.
> Rakovic clarified that the Basic Court will now be required to reconsider its ruling in light of the High Court's decision. Continue here.
Musk's Warning
Elon Musk Warns Against Betting the Farm on Crypto
Despite being a high-profile supporter of the popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, Tesla's charismatic chief executive, Elon Musk, has made it clear that he is not recommending people to plunge headlong into it or any other form of digital currency.
> Musk, who has consistently championed Dogecoin on various platforms, expressed caution about cryptocurrency investments during his digital appearance at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London.
> "I am not promoting the idea of purchasing digital currencies or betting one's financial future on Dogecoin," he stated, as per the WSJ's report.
> Musk has made headlines several times for his love of Dogecoin, including making it a point of discussion on Saturday Night Live, securing some for his offspring, and even suggesting a partnership with its creators to boost its potential for more widespread use. Full report here.
Crypto Coverage
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Reacts to China's Cryptocurrency Coverage
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, has drawn attention to a ripple of excitement within the Chinese-speaking populace as a result of a broadcast segment discussing cryptocurrencies, complete with the Bitcoin logo, by the state-run China Central Television.
> Zhao has alluded to the potential impact of this media coverage on his Twitter account.
> "This event is significant," he noted, "Historically, broadcasts like these have been precursors to bullish market trends. However, this isn't a prediction for the future or financial advice."
> The segment Zhao referenced included a glimpse of what looked to be a Bitcoin ATM situated in Hong Kong, boasting a large, striking blue logo and a conspicuous 'Buy Bitcoins' option. More here.
Crypto Security
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier Decodes Open Source & Crypto Security
In response to the recent uproar concerning Ledger's product firmware upgrades, CEO Pascal Gauthier admitted to the lapse in the firm's communication strategy, stating, "It was a mistake to release the product before we actually released content on the product."
> Elaborating on the controversy over the product's subpoena vulnerability, Gauthier stated, "We root for our users and we work for the best interests of our users."
> He urged users to evaluate their own risk profiles and reminded them of the product's optional nature.
> In terms of privacy, Ledger has introduced a feature called a passphrase, which, according to Gauthier, "will block any unauthorized access to your private keys." Full report here.
Crypto Markets
Crypto Market Witnesses Shift
Crypto markets witnessed a significant shift recently, after a two-week period of stagnation.
> Influenced by concerns regarding inflation in the UK and recent statements by Janet Yellen regarding the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling, prices took a downward turn this Wednesday.
> Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, was observed trading around $26,440, experiencing a drop of roughly 3% over the previous 24 hours.
> This is nearing its lowest point since May 12, when it fell below the $26,000 threshold.
> Ether also took a hit, with its value sliding to about $1,808, which marks a decline of approximately 2.6% from the same time on Tuesday.
> The majority of the prominent cryptocurrencies underwent losses on Wednesday, with LTC and SOL, the Solana smart contracts platform token, both dropping significantly by more than 5.2% and 3.6% respectively.
You are already a Moneycontrol Pro user.