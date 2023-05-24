Cryptocurrency roundup for May 24: Hong Kong's SFC to take crypto trading platform license applications, Binance commingled customer funds with revenue and more

Bank of America Report

Limited Upside for Cryptocurrency Markets in Challenging Macro Environment

According to a recent research report by Bank of America (BAC), the near-term outlook for cryptocurrency markets is limited, with analysts highlighting low conviction and a challenging macro backdrop as factors hindering upside potential.

> In the report, analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss stated, "Low conviction, limited catalysts, and outperformance year-to-date leave the digital asset sector stuck in a trading range with a challenging macro backdrop likely capping digital asset upside."

> The bank's conversations with clients indicate a resurgence of hedge funds in token trading, benefiting from momentum strategies driven by increased volatility resulting from declining trading volumes.

> Momentum investing, which involves buying assets on the rise and selling them when they reach their peak, relies on volatility to identify short-term uptrends and take advantage of buying opportunities before momentum fades. Details here.