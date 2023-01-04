Last Updated : January 04, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for January 4: FTX founder pleads not guilty, former Bithumb Chairman found not guilty in fraud trial, SCB slams FTX debtors, state of cryptocurrencies in 2023, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Market Sees Mixed Results on Tuesday with Bitcoin and Ethereum Down and Coinbase Shares Declining
On Tuesday, many cryptocurrencies saw a decline in value alongside traditional markets. Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell by around 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, and were trading at approximately $6,640 and $1,200. Shares of Coinbase, which Ark Investment Management purchased last week, decreased by 2.6%. However, MicroStrategy's shares rose by 0.9%, and Galaxy Digital's by 1.3%. In addition, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust reached a record discount of about 60%.
Big Story
Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, Money Laundering In Connection With FTX And Alameda Research Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to eight charges in a New York federal court, related to the collapse of his exchange and hedge fund Alameda Research.